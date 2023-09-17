If you are looking for an east side home with lots of updates, look no further! From its curb appeal and 2car garage to its lovely kitchen featuring beautiful granite countertops and custom cabinetry - this house is sure to please. Out back you'll find a tiered backyard with storage sheds, a large Trex deck and wiring for a hot tub. Inside, the spacious living room leads to three bedrooms upstairs and an updated bathroom with a soaker tub. The basement could be used as a master suite or second living space.