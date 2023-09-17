Newer Construction 1-Level home with a Large Lot! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** This home sits on a 27,443 ft.² (over 1/2 Acre) Lot. 4-Bedrooms, 2-Bathrooms, Master Bathroom w/Huge Walk-In Closet. City Water, Natural Gas, Metal Roof, Storage Shed, Central-Air, Led Lighting throughout. The lot is flat and usable w/separate 125 Amp Power Pole (separately metered) for RV Storage/Hookup. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ The Beevers Real Estate Team at (307-262-4372) to see this home today.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clean spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an attached carport and a storage shed for extra storage. What sets this home apart are the upg…
Don't miss out on this spacious fixer-upper with endless potential. This property offers five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and an expansive dec…
Bring your talents & finish this home! Flip it, live in it or use it as a rental property. This home has over 2100 SF, full basement, RV p…
Great Investment Opportunity with last rented at $850/month on a owned lot. Home has newer laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout with a…
Hoping for a quiet place to call your own? This one is close to town with large trees, is all on one level and with a coat of paint and some f…