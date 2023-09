4 bedrooms with 2 master suites, 3 bathrooms with 2 car attached garage situated on a nice quiet street. Great room with vaulted ceilings and large windows throughout to allow tons of natural light. Solid wood trim and doors, Granite throughout, a large Kitchen island, Master bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet, vinyl fencing, large composite deck and sprinkler system are some of the things that set this exceptional home apart from the competition.