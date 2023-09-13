Looking for Unique, Space, and Views? This is the one! This home will "wow" you. Custom build on a half acre lot in one of Casper's premier neighborhoods. All the living you need is on the main level, bedroom suite, formal and informal dining, laundry, Amazing kitchen and open great room. Upper floor is open to lower level with open spacious rooms. Game room with wet bar, large bonus room, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 full baths, vaulted ceilings, lots of storage. This home is designed for entertaining family