Step into this remarkable sanctuary, meticulously crafted as the perfect "forever home." With an unwavering commitment to elegance and functionality, this residence redefines luxury living. The open kitchen and living area are ideal for gatherings and cherished moments. The culinary enthusiast's dream kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances and ample marble counter space. A folding window connects the interior to the newly designed backyard patio, inviting natural light and fresh air.