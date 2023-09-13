Welcome to your new country home located on the Eastside of Casper on 28.94 acres. This home offers 5 bedrooms plus an office, a bonus room, 4.5 bathrooms, and a 4-car garage. Additional features include vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, a luxury master suite, a bar area in the basement, and a walk-out basement with a covered patio. Enjoy entertaining out on the covered deck with breathtaking mountain and its own private well.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,250,000
