Custom home on north face of the mountain with superlative views, exceptional engineered concrete drive & drainage. Everything about the house is superlative, from the Wolf chef's stove to the Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer. 2-80 gallon pressure vessels, 2 forced air furnaces, 1 heat pump & 2 A/C units-one for each side of the house, 2-100 gallon hot water heaters. 270 degree views of Casper and surrounding area. Knotty alder doors, trim & baseboard throughout, all cabinets are cherry wood.