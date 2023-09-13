Here is your chance to own a piece of Casper’s history! The Welker F. Henning Mansion has endless historical features to coincide with modern upgrades for the perfect balance. Custom patios on each side of the home, a magnificent master suite, the original bar, a guest house, heated garage with workspace and more! The attention to detail throughout every inch of this estate has been restored. To truly appreciate and feel how luxuriously preserved this home is call Jason Lewis for your personal tour!