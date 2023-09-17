Nestled beneath the trees in a great neighborhood near schools and shopping, this brick home offers terrific value for those seeking a great location and plenty of space at a reasonable price. You can benefit from the years of careful care and maintenance and add inspired updates in the years to come. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, an abundance of warm natural light from the impressive living room window that overlooks the large fenced backyard great for kids and pets, with automatic sprinklers