This is a Beauty! Remodeled throughout, this open concept home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Great kitchen with granite countertops and island, opening up to the spacious living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Wonderful private master suite with two large closets, sitting area and master bathroom with large walk-in shower and double sinks. Backyard is private and offers a shed for extra storage and a large 2 car attached garage. New windows throughout.
5 Bedroom Home in Casper - $405,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clean spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an attached carport and a storage shed for extra storage. What sets this home apart are the upg…
Don't miss out on this spacious fixer-upper with endless potential. This property offers five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and an expansive dec…
Bring your talents & finish this home! Flip it, live in it or use it as a rental property. This home has over 2100 SF, full basement, RV p…
Great Investment Opportunity with last rented at $850/month on a owned lot. Home has newer laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout with a…
Hoping for a quiet place to call your own? This one is close to town with large trees, is all on one level and with a coat of paint and some f…