This is a Beauty! Remodeled throughout, this open concept home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Great kitchen with granite countertops and island, opening up to the spacious living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Wonderful private master suite with two large closets, sitting area and master bathroom with large walk-in shower and double sinks. Backyard is private and offers a shed for extra storage and a large 2 car attached garage. New windows throughout.