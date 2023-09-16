This charming home combines the elegance of old-world aesthetics with the functionality of modern beauty. It is situated on a corner lot in an established neighborhood, conveniently close to downtown and the scenic big tree area. With five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a two-car garage, this home offers ample space for comfortable living. The interior has undergone a complete renovation. The living room seamlessly connects to the kitchen, boasting a vaulted ceiling, a spacious island, quartz countertops