Home for sell $525,000 5 Bedroom 3.5 bathrooms 2728 sq ft., additional 1800 sq ft unfinished basement total 4528 sq ft 3.01 acres, wire fenced pasture, 6 foot cedar picket privacy fence, Two car attached garage Fully unfinished walkout basement with working sink, wet bar area and plumbing for bathroom Wood stove with rock wall and pad in the main floor family room Master with en suite and to walk in closet on main floor With two full Jack and Jill bathrooms on second floor