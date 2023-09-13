Wolf Creek stunner that is incredibly functional and your forever home! Featuring 6 bedrooms, multiple bedrooms are ensuite and even has 2 staircases! The main level features a gorgeous open concept chefs dream kitchen & pantry, Brazilian hardwood floors, office, family rooms and a guest suite. The basement features a gym, home theater and the backyard is Wyoming dream. This truly is a must see!! Contact the Michael Houck Real Estate Team today to line up your private tour by calling/texting 307.462.2622