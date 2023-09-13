You will fall in love with the splendor of this stunning home featuring an exquisite gourmet kitchen with a convenient breakfast bar, complemented by the warmth of rustic Alder cabinetry and the added convenience of soft close drawers. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, ensuring a seamless cooking experience. Experience the luxury of new hardwood flooring gracing the main level, perfectly complemented by a fresh master bedroom and bath, creating an oasis of comfort.