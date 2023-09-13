Amazing 2020 custom built ranch style home with stunning mountain views! Enjoy the great location on the Eastside, features 6 bdrms, 3.5 baths, a large four-car heated garage. Beautiful kitchen which is perfect for entertaining! Many high-end features throughout including triple pane Pella windows with integrated blinds, KitchenAid appliances, RO water system, two zone high efficient furnace, tankless hot water & lots of storage. 4 bdrms on the man level & main level laundry room! Call Ryan Bromley 258.3766
6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $995,000
