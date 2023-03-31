I thought Republican controlled Wyoming was all about MORE freedom less state government intrusion?
GUESS NOT.
-- Paul Carroll
Women should make their own health care choices. The government needs to respect that.
-- Lynne Watters
I won't say what I want. It will trigger the baby killing libs and they'll loose their GD minds.
-- KJ Cooke
Thank you judge for respecting women’s reproductive and human rights !!! The “right to life” doesn’t include using someone else’s body to sustain that life. If it did, I could demand you give me your kidney if I would otherwise die of kidney disease. Nobody has the right to use your body against your will. Embryos and fetuses are not special exceptions.
-- Carol Green