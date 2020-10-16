Amber Rouse: Find a way to use resources without harming the environment

When I first moved to Wyoming, I was not sure what to expect. I have lived in Casper for 11 years, but I was born and raised in Las Vegas. It was quite a change when I moved from a city with a dry, desert climate to here. It is still dry in Wyoming, but a lot windier and more rural. For awhile, I was not sure how long my family would live here. Now that I have lived in Wyoming for over a decade, I dream of living here for a long time.

Right now, I am working on my associate’s degree in general studies at Casper College and am in my second year. I chose to focus on general studies, because I was not sure what career I wanted to pursue. I have wanted to become a professional writer, but for a long time I was not sure what to write about. As of late, I have been learning more about the environment we live in and can now see how much we depend on it in our daily life. Taking a course on the environment and natural resources has opened my eyes to seeing how important the environment is and made me want to write more about it.

Taking courses at Casper College has opened my eyes to how much we rely on the natural resources as a state. One of the classes I took was all about the history of Wyoming. One thing that stood out to me was how much we use natural resources, and how often the boom and busts of the economy have occurred since the state started to obtain these resources.