Amber Rouse: Find a way to use resources without harming the environment

When I first moved to Wyoming, I was not sure what to expect. I have lived in Casper for 11 years, but I was born and raised in Las Vegas. It was quite a change when I moved from a city with a dry, desert climate to here. It is still dry in Wyoming, but a lot windier and more rural. For awhile, I was not sure how long my family would live here. Now that I have lived in Wyoming for over a decade, I dream of living here for a long time.
Right now, I am working on my associate’s degree in general studies at Casper College and am in my second year. I chose to focus on general studies, because I was not sure what career I wanted to pursue. I have wanted to become a professional writer, but for a long time I was not sure what to write about. As of late, I have been learning more about the environment we live in and can now see how much we depend on it in our daily life. Taking a course on the environment and natural resources has opened my eyes to seeing how important the environment is and made me want to write more about it.
Taking courses at Casper College has opened my eyes to how much we rely on the natural resources as a state. One of the classes I took was all about the history of Wyoming. One thing that stood out to me was how much we use natural resources, and how often the boom and busts of the economy have occurred since the state started to obtain these resources.
Deciding to stay here has had me thinking about what Wyoming will be like in the future with the way we are digging up coal, oil, gas and fossil fuels. In my time here, I have met quite a few people who work in the coal and oil field, and I have heard just how hard of a job it is. There are good things about using these natural resources, but there are also some negative consequences as well.
Though coal gives us continuous power and can be processed in a way that minimizes its environmental consequences, coal is also not a renewable resource. A lot of carbon dioxide is emitted when it is burned, and people working in coal mines, especially those underground, can suffer health problems. Mining can also devastate the environment, and coal ash can be hazard.
There are many more pros and cons when it comes to relying on coal for energy, but I have presented some that are connected to the environment around us. Coal can be a hugely profitable, but it causes more harm than we realize. I am hoping coal mining will start to decrease since it causes such harm to our environment, especially with all carbon dioxide released into the world and the harm it can be to people who spend days mining it.
Growing up in Las Vegas, I was surrounded by people to the point that it started to feel quite crowded no matter where I went. With all the casinos around town, people were out and about at all times of the day. One thing I will not forget about Las Vegas is the summer. Every summer it would become so hot, to point where I did not want to go anywhere. Even our car would become a furnace whenever you opened it and the metal was super-hot to touch.
Living in Las Vegas, I really did not pay much attention to the environment. Living in Wyoming has shown me a different way of looking at the environment. Mainly, I now see just how important it is to life on this Earth, not just humans. I hope over the years that we will find a way to use resources without harming the environment we live in.
Amber Rouse is pursuing an associate’s degree in general studies at Casper College. She wants to become a professional writer.
