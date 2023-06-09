This year marks the 50th anniversary of Crimson Dawn Park and Museum. On her 84th birthday, Feb. 7, 1973, Neal Forsling gave her 96-acre homestead, Crimson Dawn, to Natrona County to be kept in its natural state as a park. She also donated her cabin with intent that it become an interpretive center.

On the day she signed the deed to the county commissioners, Neal said, “I might have a deed, but it only gave me the privilege of living on this land. If I can give it to the county, I feel secure in the knowledge that it will be taken care of for future generations.” And happily, it has been cared for and beloved for the past five decades.

Crimson Dawn Park will be open to the public June 15 through Sept. 15. Crimson Dawn’s Museum will be accessible Saturdays and Sundays, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Our caretaker, Michele Lipes, is available during museum hours for tours. This includes summer camps, daycares, schools, or any other educational community organizations.

This year, Crimson Dawn is hosting the 94th annual Midsummer’s Eve Celebration on June 21. The storyteller walk will begin at 7:00 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Commemorative coffee mugs will be available first come, first served for a $10 donation. Parking is available along East End Road. Dress warm and bring water and flashlights. Please remember to leave your four-legged friends at home. Donations are greatly appreciated.

This year we celebrate Kerry Downey, who has played The Cardinal Witch since 2003 and has been an active member of the Crimson Dawn Association for four decades. The Crimson Dawn Association appreciates Kerry’s years of dedication in bringing Neal’s folklore to life.

Midsummer’s Eve attendees may have noticed drones flying above during the past couple of celebrations. Due to the volunteer services of David and Nicole Coleman, Crimson Dawn Association now has a GIS map of the park and every landmark along the trail. With this accurate charting, artist Jessie Bell was able to create an imaginative map of the park to be included this year in a brochure for park visitors. Drone footage will be used for future promotion of Crimson Dawn Park and the Midsummer’s Eve Celebration.

Crimson Dawn Association, in tandem with Neal’s family, are asking the public for help. In order to preserve the legacy of Neal Forsling and Crimson Dawn, we are seeking two things: We are searching for photographs of any privately owned paintings and other artwork by Neal Forsling as well as stories and photographs from those who have played characters or volunteered at past Midsummer’s Eve celebrations, so that these important historical treasures may be cataloged in our archives. To contact the Crimson Dawn Association, email crimsondawnassociation@gmail.com.

The Crimson Dawn Association are so excited for the park to open later this month. Please come and make us part of your summer tradition.