Dear Department of Energy (DOE):

Regarding the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), my response to the commercial production of HALEU fuel, especially in my state of Wyoming, is an absolute no for the following reason: The DOE has not been a good steward of taxpayer’s money, our land and human life as evidenced by it’s 70-year-old nuclear program and the “cleanup” activities of the DOE’s Office of Legacy Management (LM).

The United States of America has liabilities from its nuclear past that it will never be able to afford, without lowering its cleanup standards. Why should the American people believe all the “new and improved” technologies will be any different? Has current nuclear research found a way to control human fallibility and man’s hubris?

Let’s look at the DOE’s nuclear legacy according to the U.S. Government Accounting Office (GAO) report 20-373, May 2020:

In 2019, DOE’s environmental liability was estimated at $505.3 billion for the cleanup of hazardous contamination and long-term management of former sites associated with nuclear weapons production and government-sponsored nuclear energy research. How can the American public be assured there will be money available for future hazards due to unknown and unpredictable events, especially as LM is expected to acquire 52 more sites in addition to the current 100?

For Fiscal Year 2019, LM’s environmental liability was estimated to be $7.35 billion, but DOE budgeted only $159 million. What about the $7.2 billion not budgeted? What effect does that have on the protection of human health and the environment by way of its maintenance of its existing sites?

In a DOE report (DOE/EM-0466, October 1999), it cited “technical challenges—such as lack of existing technology for completely removing some types of waste—and economic limitations—such as prohibitive costs to employ available technology—as reasons why these hazards would remain” where they were. Can we afford to leave these hazards in the ground to potentially affect life-giving surface and groundwater for future generations? Has enough money been budgeted for active monitoring? What about all the fuel rods that are being improperly stored in nuclear power plants today because there are no storage sites around the U.S. to “properly” store nuclear waste? What “new and improved technologies” or sums of money will be needed to entice states to want to welcome this waste for storage?

The DOE LM “has not yet planned for how to address challenges at some sites that may require new cleanup work that is not in the scope of LM’s expertise and resources.” “LM has not made plans to assess the effects of climate change on its sites or to mitigate these effects, as called for in its strategic plan.” Future assessments are predicted to add more costs to DOE’s LM budget. Where will all this money come from? Will the American public truly be supportive when the understand the true costs of nuclear energy?

GAO-20373 states “the federal governments environmental liabilities as a high-risk area because of the large and expanding estimated costs of clean up areas where federal activities have contaminated the environment.” Do we really want to add more sites in the future to this mess? Can the DOE’s information and promises be accurately trusted?

In Wyoming alone, LM is currently managing three sites — Riverton Processing site, Shirley Basin South Disposal site and Spook Disposal site and will manage eight more sites by 2050. These will include the Gas Hills East, Gas Hills North, Split Rock, Bear Creek, Highland, Gas Hill West, Shirley Basin North and Sweetwater disposal sites. Many of these sites will need management and surveillance for centuries, even thousands of years. Is this the type of legacy we are proud to leave our progeny? Nuclear energy may be carbon free, but is it “clean” energy? I think not.

Given the history of the DOE’s nuclear past, I believe it is time for the United States of America and the state of Wyoming to stop this folly called nuclear fission. We need to be the leaders in clean and reliable energy because our children and future generations deserve a legacy of clean air, clean water and clean land. Given that only 10% of the world’s energy currently comes from nuclear power, to continue to pursue this direction with all its costs is extremely unwise and detrimental to our financial stability and health.

My hope for Wyoming is to have its leaders considers how generations past have labored hard to preserve their lands for future generations and not allow the whims and experiments of a federal agency to damage this heritage.