Thank you to Maya Shimizu Harris’ for her article “How Much Is Too Much” (Casper Star-Tribune, Saturday, July 29) regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed 29.2% total rate increase.

Yes, 29.2%! That’s not a typo. Rocky Mountain Power is requesting that your power bill be raised almost 30%, with 7.6% of that already in place on an “interim basis,” prior to any ruling by the State’s Public Service Commission, and prior to the people of Wyoming having a voice and the ability to weigh in on a crippling rate hike.

A rate hike of this magnitude would devastate local Wyoming households and cripple local Wyoming businesses. Think of what adding 30% to your own power bill would do. Ask your employer what that will mean to the company where you work, and the future of that company – your future. Contact your local government officials at the city and county level and ask them what a 30% hike in those rates will do to critical services – and how much they’ll want to raise your taxes to pay for that added cost. Taxes on top of you paying that 30% at home, and thru increased prices at local stores. This sort of inflationary cycle will only worsen as the very expensive dog-days of summer, turn to deadly freezing days and nights of winter

Rocky Mountain Power claims that the increase will “only” be $19.72 for a household. Unfortunately, that claim is based on an egregiously misleading estimate. Rocky Mountain Power claims in public statements that power use is 709 KwH/month – but in 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration calculated the average use at 886KwH/month for a 1,000-square-foot dwelling – 25% more than Rocky Mountain Power claims. And while you can get an apartment in the 750-1,000-square-foot range, most homes in Wyoming are larger – often twice as large or more. This makes the “$19.72/month” rate increase both misleading and insulting to the people, businesses and communities of Wyoming.

As a representative of the people of Wyoming in House District 35, I contacted the Public Service Commission to request an additional hearing on this matter to be held here in Casper. The commission announced that they will hold a hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 downtown at the Thyra Thomson State Office Building located at 444 W. Collins Dr., Roundhouse Conference Room #3024.

I urge everyone to attend this meeting in person to express your thoughts and feelings – pro or con – regarding this rate hike. You can also attend via “ZOOM” or by phone. I also urge everyone to contact the Public Service Commission, and the PSC’s Office of Consumer Advocate to express your opinion.

You’ll probably also receive e-mails and other notices from Rocky Mountain Power, extolling their public involvement and support of our communities. I urge you to thank them for that support, and request they continue that support by not imposing a 30% increase in your power bills, so that they can continue to pay a 5.6%+ dividend to out-of-state organizations at the expense of Wyoming.