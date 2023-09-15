There is a paper being published in the 2024 issue of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review titled “The Sweep and Force of Section Three” by William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulson. It is currently available for download.

The paper concerns Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, the disqualification for office clause. Section Three says covered federal and state officials who previously took an oath to support and defend the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the government or gave aid and comfort to the enemy are disqualified from holding public office ever again. Only Congress can remove the disqualification with a 2/3 vote in both houses. In this well researched paper, Baude and Paulson conclude that Donald Trump is constitutionally disqualified from holding public office because of his actions before, during, and after Jan. 6, 2021.

The authors also show that Section Three operates automatically. Just as the Constitution prohibits individuals from serving in Congress or the presidency if they have not attained a certain age or in the case of the presidency are not natural born citizens, under Section Three, covered individuals are automatically barred from holding elected office if they have violated a previous oath to support and defend the Constitution by engaging in insurrection, rebellion, or giving aid and comfort to the enemy.

Do Trump’s actions rise to the level of disqualification under Section Three? Consider just some of what he did. Fact: Trump spent the time from Election Day 2020 until Jan. 6, 2021 spreading the false narrative that he won the election. Even after he lost all of his court challenges, and it became obvious even to him that he had lost the election, he continued to spread his Big Lie. It had the intended effect of enraging his supporters. He convinced them something had been stolen from them.

Fact: We know from the Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings that Trump and his co-conspirators on numerous occasions tried to coerce state election officials in several states into falsifying election results. Fact: Trump was all in on the fake elector scheme. Fact: Trump tried to bully and intimidate the vice president into violating his constitutional duty to count the 2020 electoral votes. Fact: Trump called his supporters to Washington, incited them to violence, and sent them to the capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Fact: Trump refused to call off the attack on the capitol which he could have easily done. Fact: Trump encouraged the attackers to target the vice president. Fact: When he finally did call off the attack, he consoled the attackers. He said, “Go home, we love you, you’re very special.” Since that time, he has maintained that the attackers are patriots and has promised to pardon their crimes if he takes back the presidency.

For a sitting president to commit any one of these acts alone is bad enough but taken as a whole they show a concerted effort spanning several months to subvert the will of the people and overturn a free and fair election. All of these acts taken together amount to an attack by Trump on the very constitutional order he was sworn to uphold. Did Trump engage in insurrection, rebellion, or aid and comfort to the enemy? Did he violate his oath to the Constitution? Looking at the facts, no one can truthfully answer anything other than yes.

When Trump goes on trial for the crimes he is charged with, it will be the various juries’ responsibility to decide if the things he did were criminal and warrant punishment. Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not concerned with crime or punishment. It is a constitutionally mandated disqualification for office because of actions that violate one’s previous oath to support and defend the Constitution. But the Constitution is just a piece of paper with words on it unless it is enforced. It will now be up to we the people to demand our elected officials, those who are charged with overseeing elections, hold true to their oaths to support and defend the Constitution and enforce those words by ensuring Donald Trump’s name never appears on any 2024 ballot in any state in the nation. For our constitutional republic to survive, Trump must never be allowed to hold elected office again.