As Wyoming families and businesses continue to bear the brunt of the Biden Administration’s inflation, Wyomingites face a new threat to their livelihoods and their pocketbooks. Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming’s largest utility, has proposed an electric rate increase of $140.2 million per year, on top of an interim increase of $50.3 million. I want to alert Wyoming families and businesses to this drastic rate increase, and speak out against it, as it is not in Wyoming’s public interest.

As secretary of state, our office sees over half a million business filings every year. Our office works diligently to help make Wyoming a premier destination for small business by providing affordable filing fees, enhanced customer service, and a competitive cost structure. But Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed rate increase presents a direct threat to Wyoming’s potential by raising the costs of residential, commercial and industrial energy customers.

The effect of this outrageous increase on Wyoming residential customers would be catastrophic. It would be a double whammy, amplifying the Biden inflation that is crippling us, increasing the costs of goods across the board and also directly through increases in energy costs.

In recent weeks, I have fielded calls and emails from small business owners in the state expressing their concern that the rate increases will put them out of business and also cause them to pass their costs directly onto consumers in the form of higher prices. Neither of these outcomes are in the public interest.

Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed increase also poses a security risk to the United States, as it will undercut Wyoming's industrial customer base, making it cheaper to buy critical natural resources from foreign adversaries. Take, for example, Wyoming's trona industry, which supplies approximately 90% of the world's demand for trona. With trona mines facing a projected increase in power supply costs upwards of 30% from Rocky Mountain Power's rate increase, the rate hike will make it cheaper to buy trona from China than from right here in Wyoming. That is a catastrophic risk to the industrial base of our country and to our national security.

What’s more, I am concerned and troubled that Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed rate increase will force Wyomingites to foot the bill for radical left-wing federal and state environmental policies. For years, Rocky Mountain Power’s parent company, PacifiCorp, has steadily divested from Wyoming’s core industries, such as coal, in favor of so-called “environmentally friendly” alternatives, such as federally subsidized solar and wind. It has also slated Wyoming coal-fired power plants for closure. Although these green energy initiatives have been repeatedly pitched as “cost-cutting” efforts, the shift has been driven by the radical Left’s war on coal, oil, and natural gas through crippling environmental regulations. By bucking Wyoming’s supply of abundant and affordable energy sources in favor of unreliable and expensive renewables, Rocky Mountain Power has made instability and increased costs inevitable.

As a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, I worked to protect against these radical environmental initiatives, both as the prime sponsor of a bill which would have brought litigation against the state of Washington for refusing to export Wyoming coal, as well as sponsor of other legislation aimed at preserving Wyoming’s coal producing facilities. As secretary of state, I feel it is my duty to protect both our core industries and our ratepayers, including small businesses, who will face the wrath from these continued leftwing attacks.

I have submitted written public comment to the Wyoming Public Service Commission outlining my concerns with Rocky Mountain Power’s outlandish rate increase, and also plan on commenting at Thursday’s Public Service Commission hearing in Casper. I want to encourage other concerned families and businesses in Wyoming to do the same.

This column has been updated.