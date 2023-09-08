While it tends to fly under the radar, Casper has some of the richest history throughout Wyoming and in the West. Years ago, hundreds of thousands of pioneers passed through this area as they traveled on the Oregon, California, and Mormon trails, while fur trappers and American Indians both spent time in this area long before the great migration westward.

With 12 museums, there’s no lack of history to explore in Casper. For an overview of the entire area, start your visit at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Or, opt for a more artistic approach to the city by soaking up some of the world’s greatest artists at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. See Dee, Casper’s own Columbian wooly mammoth, at the Tate Geological Museum and learn about the dinosaurs that once roamed Wyoming.

Additional museums to explore include Fort Caspar, the Werner Wildlife Museum, Bishop House, Casper Planetarium, Salt Creek Museum, The Science Zone, Veterans Memorial Museum and the War Birds Museum. One of Casper’s primary reasons why visitors come to vacation in our community stems from the anticipation of diving into the origins of their ancestors, learning about the expansion of U.S territory, and exploring the historic wide-open scenic plains that our city offers.

An added bonus is that all of Casper’s museums are kid-friendly.