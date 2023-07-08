Twenty-four years ago, Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student who grew up in Casper was murdered. He was brutally beaten and tied to a fence on the outskirts of Laramie on a cold October night-left to die. He was found the next day barely alive and was taken to a hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado where he died six days later. He was 22, and he was murdered because he was gay. On a snowy Friday that month during Matthew’s funeral in Casper, Fred Phelps and members of his Topeka, Kansas based Westboro Baptist Church came to town to preach their homophobia. They came to disrespect the memory of a young man who only wanted to live and be accepted for who he was. They came to our community to spread hate with their hastily painted signs proclaiming “God Hates F***” and “Matt in H***.” Four years later they came back. Phelps billed his return to Casper as a “Celebration of the 4th Anniversary of Matt Shepard’s Entry Into H***.” A small pathetic group standing in City Park mostly ignored by the community, they brought the same signs and the same hate-filled, homophobic message they’d brought four years earlier. Later that day, after Phelps and his people had left, a group of Casperites symbolically swept the park of his hate. We then walked to the NIC where we vowed that Phelps’ homophobia and hate would never have a place in our city.

But now the homophobia, the hate, and the attempts to divide our community over LGBTQIA+ issues are back in town in the words and actions of Jeanette Ward. Ward has called for Casper residents to boycott all businesses that support the Casper Pride Fest. Casper Pride has been celebrating Pride Month in Casper since 2016 — long before Ward ever thought of moving to Wyoming. The Casper Pride Fest is a celebration of accepting diversity and support for the LGBTQIA+ community. It is a way for the people of Casper (gay, straight, or transgender) to come together and say to each other, “I will not judge you by anything other than the content of your character.” The purpose of the organization as stated on their website is dedication “to educating, supporting, encouraging, and advocating equality and growth for a supportive and inclusive community.” That is not a bad thing.

Ward’s anti-LGBTQIA+ message, gleaned from a book of ancient fables, cherry picked and warped to fit an inflexible and narrow-minded world view, may be more refined today, but it is the same homophobic message Fred Phelps brought to Casper all those years ago. Back then we vowed that hate would never belong here. Will we make that vow again by supporting Casper Pride and ignoring Ward’s call for boycotts? I know we will. I can see Ward standing alone like that small pathetic group in City Park all those years ago. The city moves on around her with pride in who we are — accepting and respecting all our differences.