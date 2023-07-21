The Fort Caspar Museum has experienced an incredible serendipity over the past year, bringing together families from across the nation and forging new connections spanning generations. It centers around the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry, who were stationed in what is now the Casper area in 1865 and fought in the Battles of Red Buttes and Platte Bridge. This story began when I started research for my biography of Sen. Preston B. Plumb from Kansas called “The Forgotten Senator.” Lt. Colonel Plumb was the last commanding officer of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry, and founded Camp Dodge at the base of Casper Mountain in April of 1865 as their regimental headquarters.

I went to Kansas in 2020 and 2021, traveling all around the state conducting research in small museums and in the homes of private collectors of 11th Kansas memorabilia. We bonded over our mutual interests and strong friendships were born. In late 2021, the Fort Caspar Museum and I discussed the idea of creating a temporary exhibit on the 11th Kansas. This was no easy feat, as the vast majority of artifacts on exhibit needed to be borrowed.

I immediately reached out to those I’d visited while conducting research in Kansas, and the result is the exhibit, “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” currently on display. It features items from private collectors, descendants of 11th Kansas soldiers, and two museums in Kansas. Many of these items have not been in Casper since 1865, including one of their guidons, Plumb’s saddle, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

After the war, Senator Plumb earned the nickname the “Senator of the West” as he unofficially represented all the western territories — including Wyoming territory — that did not have Senators. His popularity and reputation as an honest politician made him the inspiration for the 1890 play “The Senator.” The immensely popular comedy was performed on Broadway and toured the country for years, but sometime prior to 1910, the script was lost. I discovered it while conducting research in Kansas, and through a new partnership between the Fort Caspar Museum, Theatre of the Poor, and Stage III the long-lost play will return to the stage right here in Casper.

Also borne out of this is the museum’s current headstone project. Since the 1970s, the Fort Caspar Museum has been home to a commemorative cemetery honoring eleven soldiers of the 11th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry who died while in service at Fort Caspar. My work with the 11th Kansas and their families prompted me to look into adding headstones for their lost comrades. From that, a multiphase project has evolved to comprise adding nine stones for the 11th Kansas, approximately twenty more for the 11th Ohio, and five for the 6th West Virginia Cavalry, among others. At the end of the project, the commemorative cemetery will honor all veterans who died while in service at Fort Caspar. One of the soldiers getting a marker is Private Adam Culp of the 11th Kansas, who was killed at the Battle of Platte Bridge on July 26, 1865. He has descendants who live here in Casper, who have never had a place to properly recognize his service and sacrifice.

Finally, we will have 30 descendants of the 11th Kansas converging in Casper this month for a welcome barbecue, tours of 11th Kansas related sites, and programs over Caspar Collins Day held on July 22. For many of them, this will be their first visit to Casper and the first time they have ever met other descendants of the regiment. To know that the shared comradery and service of their ancestors can still bring people together 150 years later is a deeply moving experience.

Through all of this, the Fort Caspar Museum has received copies of diaries, photographs, and letters of 11th Kansas soldiers for the museum’s collection that will allow future researchers to tell their stories. What began as my private research project for a biography on Preston Plumb has turned into an exhibit telling the lost stories of the men of his regiment, the installation of over 35 additional headstones to the museum’s commemorative cemetery, and the production of “The Senator” play. What has unfolded through all of this has been incredible, to say the least, and we consider ourselves lucky to be able to share Fort Caspar’s history with so many, and to have received such support and kindness from Kansas.