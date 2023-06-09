As a Washakie County Commissioner, I’m grateful to the Wyoming congressional delegation for their ongoing efforts to help streamline and simplify our nation’s dysfunctional federal permitting process. Although some elements of permitting reform were included in the debt ceiling deal recently passed in Congress, it is clear that Wyoming needs meaningful reform now without bypassing state and local government input. By addressing this issue comprehensively, our federal lawmakers in Washington can help advance critical energy and infrastructure projects in Wyoming that will attract new businesses, strengthen local economies, create jobs, and help us build a sustainable future.

Unfortunately, the current federal permitting process is a complicated mess. From start to finish, it takes entirely too long to navigate the permitting, siting, and approvals processes, with environmental reviews alone taking years to complete. This does nothing but delay the benefits of energy and infrastructure investments from reaching our communities, limiting economic growth and opportunity.

On top of that, a given infrastructure or energy project can be subject to varied permitting regimes in multiple jurisdictions at the local, state, and federal levels, often with overlapping or duplicative reviews and requirements. It can be even more difficult for states with large amounts of federal land, like Wyoming. With federal review necessary in order to build out new infrastructure on federal land, state and local authorities and private investors can face obstacle after obstacle when trying to meet restrictive federal permitting mandates.

For that reason, Wyoming has had to get creative in recent years just to clear these hurdles and find ways to make the federal permitting process work for us. One clear example of this is the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative. This critical project will help build out our state’s pipeline infrastructure, designating nearly 2,000 miles of pipeline corridors across private, state-owned, and federal lands. Once complete, the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative will help facilitate the delivery of carbon dioxide to be sold, sequestered, or used for enhanced oil recovery.

This project would help create jobs, spur economic growth, and strengthen Wyoming’s energy independence. Given the immense benefits it offers, the state of Wyoming actually launched the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative itself, which is somewhat of an anomaly considering the burden of undergoing the lengthy and onerous federal permitting process usually falls to private industry and investors.

However, knowing that navigating the federal environmental review and permitting process would likely be a deterrent to any potential investor, Wyoming undertook the process in a bid to level the playing field for our state and attract new businesses and industry. By initiating the process, Wyoming has been able to shave years off the permitting timeline for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative — hopefully making it a more attractive prospect for potential investors and collaborators.

While this move is a good example of the resourcefulness and self-sufficiency of which Wyomingites are so proud, it is also a clear indicator of the broken federal permitting process. There is simply no good reason for all the bureaucratic obstacles that prevent major infrastructure and energy projects from moving forward in a timely manner. Wyoming’s elected officials in Congress should continue to push for permitting reform at the federal level.

Finally, we must clear the obstacles the federal government is placing in our way that could undermine advances in the permitting process. Unfortunately, the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) proposed new rule, “Conservation and Landscape Health” is this sort of roadblock, undercutting local decision making on our public lands. The rule seeks to restrict activities on public land that permitting reform is intended to help. Further, this rule would bypass the traditional tenets of rulemaking, including input from counties, conservation districts, and state agencies to assist in the drafting and environmental review. This problematic rule and the BLM’s attempts to usurp the regular rulemaking process must be brought to light and fought against.

Congress must now take the next step and pass bipartisan permitting reform and reaffirm the long-held policy of multiple use and sustained yield on public land. In doing so, it is imperative that state and local governments continue to have the same voice in the NEPA process, and that local control is not minimized. Given the impact that these federal rules and regulations have on economic and energy development efforts for states like ours, we applaud Sen. John Barrasso and the rest of the Wyoming congressional delegation for continuing to lead the charge on permitting reform and ensuring Wyoming’s right to multiple use and sustained yield of the land.