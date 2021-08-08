307 Politics: Gray touts endorsement from controversial US representative

In late July, the controversial far right Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar endorsed state Rep. Chuck Gray in his bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney.
“I’m proud to endorse Chuck Gray for Congress against Democrat colluding Liz Cheney,” Gosar said in a press release from Gray’s campaign. “Chuck is the only candidate with a proven conservative record.”
As Gray’s press release explains, Gosar is a Pinedale native and has represented Arizona in Congress for the last decade, serving as the former chair of the Congressional Western Caucus — which Rep. Liz Cheney is a vice chair of — and a leader in the House Freedom Caucus.
But what the release did not mention is that Gosar has long been one of the most controversial members of Congress.
Gosar has made headlines for scheduling events with Nick Fuentes, a political commentator and social media personality who has been called a white-nationalist organizer by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and who has been banned from most social media you can think of — YouTube, Reddit, TikTok, Spotify, Venmo, and as of only a couple weeks ago, Twitter. Fuentes has said a number of outrageous things, including a warning that the country is losing “its white demographic core” in addition to labeling the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol as “awesome” and defending segregation.
Earlier this year, Gosar was reportedly linked to the planned formation of the “America First Caucus” with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which aimed to stick to an “Anglo-Saxon” governmental history and require immigrants to contribute to the economy. Republican leaders spoke out against it, and both Gosar and Greene distanced themselves from it.
In 2017, Gosar implied that billionaire liberal donor George Soros — who is a constant target of antisemitic conspiracies — may have been a Nazi collaborator as a youth.
So outside of Gosar’s old ties to Wyoming, why did he endorse Gray? It seems that it could be tied to Gray’s visit to the Arizona election audit facility and focus on voter ID.
“Chuck Gray is the only Wyoming candidate who has taken on election integrity in the 2020 election, visiting the ballot audit facility in Arizona and writing the legislation and passing voter ID in Wyoming,” Gosar said in the release. “We need Wyoming Republicans to reject the Cheney ‘America Last’ turncoats and support Chuck Gray for Congress to defeat Liz Cheney.”
Gosar’s history has drawn the ire of even his own family members, many of whom live in Wyoming.
Six of Gosar’s nine siblings endorsed his Democratic challenger in 2018, David Brill, putting out a series of video ads filmed in different Wyoming locations. In the series, Tim, Grace, Joan, Gaston, Jennifer and David Gosar come out against a number of policies where Gosar stood in alignment with the hardest line of the Republican Party. What’s more, the Gosar family played a big role in the inception of the ad concept, the Star-Tribune previously reported.
Gosar admitted the family snub did “sting,” but quickly moved on and stuck to his far-right agenda.
Since announcing his candidacy for Wyoming’s lone Congressional seat, Gray has received the support of 10 current and former colleagues in the Wyoming State House. He is the only candidate for Congress that has been endorsed by conservative state legislators in the Wyoming House Freedom Caucus and is the first to be endorsed by a member of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus.
For this column, I asked Gray about Gosar’s relationship with Fuentes and his involvement in the “American First Caucus.” He made it clear he was happy to have Gosar’s backing.
“I’m incredibly proud to have Congressman Paul Gosar’s endorsement,” Gray wrote in an email. “He’s a Wyoming native, a leader for the MAGA movement, a leader in the Freedom Caucus, and is one of the strongest conservative fighters in Congress; he is against voter fraud, against vaccine passports, and against socialism. I’m not interested in the opinion of the lame stream media.”
Gray has also touted Gosar’s endorsement on Twitter and a press release.
“Congressman Gosar is a true conservative leader in Washington who understands the importance of removing Liz Cheney from office. I thank him for supporting my campaign and I look forward to working with him in Congress after we fire Liz Cheney,” Gray said in the release.
