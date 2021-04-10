A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

TelaConnex VoIP Solutions- A person claiming to work for a company called TelaConnex is offering citizens “unlimited calling, SMS and text support, voicemail to email, best in class apps, and tons of free extras.” The email is from ayraajishan364794@gmail.com which clearly isn’t a company email address.

Harry’s Marketing- This email wants you to redeem your trial of Harry’s razors. If you look closer, you will see that this email is sent by newsletter@getjitech.com and not anyone associated with Harry’s razors. If you have business with Harry’s razors it is best to do it directly through their website and not through email.

Federal Reserve Phone Scam- Officer Michael Brown with the Federal Reserve System is calling on a recorded call stating that your bank accounts will be suspended due to fraudulent activity and if this is ‘in error’ press 1. If you do not press 1, the call states that all your bank accounts will be blocked permanently. This is a scam reported by a citizen.

Phone Scam “This is the legal department”: A citizen reported a recorded phone call saying “This is the legal department. You must set aside your work and press 9 because a legal action has been filed under your name.” Just hang up.