 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams
0 comments
editor's pick

A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Baker

Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and the President of the CyberWyoming Alliance, both nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at info@cyberwyoming.org

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.

Luggage Scam- H.J.Bongartz@t-online.de claims to be a man named Mr. Dennis Newman and he works at the Melbourne Florida airport. Luckily, he has come across a package for you that has 10 million dollars in it! All you have to do to get the money is provide your name, address, phone number, occupation, age, gender, marital status, driver's license, and the nearest airport. If you send him this information you will most likely get your identity stolen.

BCI Bath & Shower scam- A very believable fake product scam has been reported by a Laramie citizen. The email has pictures of before and after bathroom and shower systems. The email tries to convince consumers to remodel their bathroom and the email is very believable. The subject of the email is “Time to Remodel Your Bath & Shower?” and the email is from newsletter@getjitech.com.

Insurance Scam- Wyoming residents have been getting an email offering them free insurance quotes from what looks like Obamacare but if you look at the email sender it’s actually from newsletter@tecknteck.com. The email offers lower monthly premiums and quotes within minutes, but the sender is really after your personal information.

Telephony phone plans- Emails offering Wyoming VoIP plans. The business the scammer claims to work for is Telephony. Look for the line “…my agency MachTel offers unlimited calling business phone plans in Wyoming starting under $20/Month.” Also, be on the lookout for a similar email with the subject line “Free this afternoon?” 

Select Quote Life Insurance- An email from newsletter@teckntech.com offers a free life insurance quote but this is a scam. The emailer offers a $500,000 life insurance policy for under $19 a month which seems too good to be true because it is. Don’t click on the get a free quote button.

Student Load repayment Program- An email claiming to help you qualify for student loan repayment is going out to Wyoming citizens. The email offers forgiveness programs, the ability to lower your high-interest rates and potentially cut your payments up to 80%. The email also claims to have been seen on MSNCB, Google, Yahoo, Bing, and even AOL, however, nowhere in the email do they tell you their company’s name so you can verify this.

CBD Gummies Scam- The email starts with the line “CBD the 100% Natural Way to Live Better.” Then the email wraps up by offering a find out more button with the line “Get the present you really want.” This is a fake product offer so don’t order it.

TelaConnex VoIP Solutions- A person claiming to work for a company called TelaConnex is offering citizens “unlimited calling, SMS and text support, voicemail to email, best in class apps, and tons of free extras.” The email is from ayraajishan364794@gmail.com which clearly isn’t a company email address.

Harry’s Marketing- This email wants you to redeem your trial of Harry’s razors. If you look closer, you will see that this email is sent by newsletter@getjitech.com and not anyone associated with Harry’s razors. If you have business with Harry’s razors it is best to do it directly through their website and not through email.

Federal Reserve Phone Scam- Officer Michael Brown with the Federal Reserve System is calling on a recorded call stating that your bank accounts will be suspended due to fraudulent activity and if this is ‘in error’ press 1. If you do not press 1, the call states that all your bank accounts will be blocked permanently. This is a scam reported by a citizen.

Phone Scam “This is the legal department”: A citizen reported a recorded phone call saying “This is the legal department. You must set aside your work and press 9 because a legal action has been filed under your name.” Just hang up.

Tax Scams Seen this Year: If you receive a text message from the IRS saying your tax return has been rejected, a refund message from the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP), or a 1099-G when you didn’t claim unemployment benefits, these could be tax scams. The IRS doesn’t ever send texts. The TAP does not notify taxpayers about refunds. And if you get a 1099-G and should not have received one, call the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, unemployment division. Other tax scams seen this year include check out the IRS’s website at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/dirty-dozen.

MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert: The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Microsoft, Apple (macOS Big Sur, watchOS, iOS, Safari, and iPadOS), and Adobe (Connect, Creative Cloud Desktop App, and Framemaker) products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.

Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.

Other options to report a scam:

Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and the President of the CyberWyoming Alliance, both nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at info@cyberwyoming.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Sheridan Press: Lift up all voices, not just loudest in GOP
Columns

The Sheridan Press: Lift up all voices, not just loudest in GOP

  • Updated

The Sheridan Press writes:

... legislation like SF 145 represents a fairly transparent attack on moderates... The goal isn’t to ensure a candidate receives the majority of support among all Wyoming voters but to amplify the more conservative voices of the state and to make election victories far more difficult for moderate policymakers. All voters’ voices should receive equal attention, not just the loudest.

Hanson: Wealthy and woke
Columns

Hanson: Wealthy and woke

Ed Bastian made $17 million in 2019 as chief executive officer of Delta Airlines, Georgia’s largest employer. Bastian just blasted Georgia’s n…

Walker: A life worth saving
Columns

Walker: A life worth saving

Walker asks:

Do you know anyone you can help by paying some or all of their dental or medical bills? Do you know of anyone whose car needs to be repaired?

Sweeney: Wyoming is past due for bias-motivated crime law
Columns

Sweeney: Wyoming is past due for bias-motivated crime law

  • Updated

Sweeney writes: No one should be targeted for a crime simply because of who they are. By joining the vast majority of states in passing a bias-motivated crime law, Wyoming will be sending the resounding message that it rejects bias-motivated violence and is committed to being open to business for all.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News