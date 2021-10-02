A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Living Proof Now Vital Records Scam: A Wyomingite reported a website called LivingProofNow.com that claims to get birth and death certificates for you without hassle. However, the resident never received confirmation after paying $49 and found out from his credit card statement that the Living Proof Now is located in Spain. CyberWyoming researched the issue and found that vital records website scams are common. In fact, in looking at the Living Proof Now website and clicking on Wyoming, we found this buried disclaimer: “Before we go any further, it’s important that you know…We are a privately owned website that is not affiliated, owned or operated by the U.S. Government or any government agency. You must send your mistake-free application to your state’s Health Department. You must pay any required fees directly to your state’s Health Department or other government agency.” So, basically, pay Living Proof Now $49 then continue to work with the local government. Thus their claims of getting your hassle free birth or death certificates are bogus. Here is an article from the Sioux City Journal that discusses the issue and recommends always contacting the local county government where you were born to get your birth certificate. https://siouxcityjournal.com/news/local/website-scams-target-people-seeking-birth-certificates-other-documents-from-iowa-other-states/article_cfc2a315-87b3-5c26-901c-495eeb587d7e.html