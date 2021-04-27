A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Google Listing Suspended Call Scam: If you receive a recorded message from Web Listing Pros saying “Don’t hang up, your Google Business Listing will be suspended” this is a scam. The phone number could even come from a Wyoming number. The Laramie citizen that reported the scam said the call came from 307-215-0759. https://support.google.com/business/answer/6212928?hl=en

Facebook Information Scrape: 500 million Facebook subscribers have been leaked on the internet from a scrape of data on Facebook. Enter the email you use to log into Facebook on www.haveibeenpwned.com to determine if your data has been compromised. What to do if your email is listed in data breaches? Change your passwords on those accounts, like Facebook, and use a different password for each account.

Scambusters.org Photo Research Advice: Some scammers use fake photos to steal money from victims, whether on dating sits, buying a home, or selling a collectible item. So, an easy way to check if the photo is real is to upload the photo at Google Images (https://images.google.com) and Google will search for a match on the internet. If a match is found, then Google will list the source. But, if there are multiple copies of the photo, then it probably suggests a scam. If there isn’t a match, be sure to investigate in other ways. Be naturally suspicious online.