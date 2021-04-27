A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.
Geek Squad/Best Buy Impersonation Scam Reported in Casper: If you receive a Geek Squad or Best Buy call about an invoice that claims you owe money, then hang up and call Best Buy or Geek Squad directly. The scammer will either ask to get on your computer as tech support to help you transfer the money OR ask to be paid in gift cards. The scammer may even know the last 4 digits of your bank account number to show ‘credibility’, but be assured it is a scam.
Officer Jessica Schultz Phone Scam: If you receive a recorded call from Officer Jessica Schultz saying there is a proceeding against you do not press 1 to discuss it. This is a scam reported by a Sheridan citizen, probably to get you to pay money to make the ‘proceeding’ go away.
Mrs. Philips Evelyn Scam: If you receive a poorly written email from Mrs. Philips Evelyn (yes, the scammers reversed the first and last name in the email) who claims to be suffering from a brain tumor disease and needs to give away her money, it is a scam. The email is from evelynphilips517@gmail.com and the subject line is simply “Hello”. CyberWyoming Note: Never trust unsolicited emails no matter how they may tug at your heart strings. Reported by a Laramie citizen.
Google Listing Suspended Call Scam: If you receive a recorded message from Web Listing Pros saying “Don’t hang up, your Google Business Listing will be suspended” this is a scam. The phone number could even come from a Wyoming number. The Laramie citizen that reported the scam said the call came from 307-215-0759. https://support.google.com/business/answer/6212928?hl=en
Facebook Information Scrape: 500 million Facebook subscribers have been leaked on the internet from a scrape of data on Facebook. Enter the email you use to log into Facebook on www.haveibeenpwned.com to determine if your data has been compromised. What to do if your email is listed in data breaches? Change your passwords on those accounts, like Facebook, and use a different password for each account.
Scambusters.org Photo Research Advice: Some scammers use fake photos to steal money from victims, whether on dating sits, buying a home, or selling a collectible item. So, an easy way to check if the photo is real is to upload the photo at Google Images (https://images.google.com) and Google will search for a match on the internet. If a match is found, then Google will list the source. But, if there are multiple copies of the photo, then it probably suggests a scam. If there isn’t a match, be sure to investigate in other ways. Be naturally suspicious online.
Scambusters.org Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) Scam Alert: Russian scammers have been reported to run a global scheme using names and images of well-known celebrities, sports stars, and financial experts. Most of these scams are online and look legitimate, but start with taglines like “Anyone who does not jump on this opportunity is missing out”. Don’t click on the advertisement in your browser. Those that have clicked are asked for a fee to get into the market and then pressured to commit larger sums of money. To add insult to injury, victims names are sold to other groups to repeat the cycle of fraud.
The FTC Chairwoman Is Not Sending Coronavirus Money: Scammers have spoofed Acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter’s email address saying that the FTC is sending COVID-19 relief money. The FTC does not send coronavirus money and will not email, text or message you on social media to ask for any personal information. If you receive an email like this report it to https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/ and forward phishing emails at reportphishing@apwg.org.
FTC Alert Bogus COVID Vaccine Survey: If you receive a slick looking email from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson to complete a “limited-time survey” about their vaccine and then you will get a “free reward”, it is a scam. No legitimate survey ask you to pay a shipping fee. Do not click on any links or attachments. For pictures of the scam emails check out https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2021/03/ignore-bogus-covid-vaccine-survey.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert: The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird, Pulse Connect Secure VPN, Oracle, SonicWall Email Security, and Google Chrome products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other options to report a scam:
- Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
- File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
- Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint
- Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration. Online at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
- Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/
- AARP Fraud Watch Network (any age welcome) Helpline 877-908-3360
- IRS: report email scams impersonating the IRS to phishing@irs.gov
- Call the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) for assistance with potential Medicare fraud, abuse, or errors at 1 800 856-4398
Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and the President of the CyberWyoming Alliance, both nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at info@cyberwyoming.org