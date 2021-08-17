A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.

Don’t Give Out Your Personal Information: If you receive an email with the subject line of “Good morning” from Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva at lovecapko@gmail.com saying she is the Director of the International Monetary Fund in the US and they have money for you that was lost in Africa, do not send them your personal information. Reported by a Laramie citizen.

Stop Further Communication Alert: A Sheridan citizen reported two emails from the CEO of the Los Angeles airport saying that he had discovered a cargo box from ‘a Diplomat’ with your name and address on it. He also warned not to talk to anyone about the cargo or his email, a common scam tactic of attempting to isolate the victim. The email’s subject line was “From LAX airport email me or text message phone” and the email was from Justin Erbacci at kirstjennielson@gmail.com or officeservice1919@yahoo.com.