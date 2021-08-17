 Skip to main content
A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams
A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Laura Baker

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.

Don’t Give Out Your Personal Information: If you receive an email with the subject line of “Good morning” from Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva at lovecapko@gmail.com saying she is the Director of the International Monetary Fund in the US and they have money for you that was lost in Africa, do not send them your personal information. Reported by a Laramie citizen.

Stop Further Communication Alert: A Sheridan citizen reported two emails from the CEO of the Los Angeles airport saying that he had discovered a cargo box from ‘a Diplomat’ with your name and address on it. He also warned not to talk to anyone about the cargo or his email, a common scam tactic of attempting to isolate the victim. The email’s subject line was “From LAX airport email me or text message phone” and the email was from Justin Erbacci at kirstjennielson@gmail.com or officeservice1919@yahoo.com.

“Hello” from the Scammer: A Sheridan citizen reported an email with the subject line of “HELLO” from Mr. Mark White at dhlcompeny547@gmail.com and markwhite1773@gmail.com saying that they have deposited a check through Western Union into a fund that has your name on it. All they need is a copy of your ID and your other personal information.

Norton Subscription Renewal Alert: A Casper citizen reported an email from ‘isla smi’ at isla6566smi@gmail.com impersonating Norton billing support with the subject line of “Money Charged for Norton NKLQz67893” thanking him for his purchase of $279.93.

Lucky Customer Alert: A Sheridan citizen reported an email with a subject line of “ATTENTION: CARD OWNER” from James William at jameswilliam0301@gmail.com or delivery.company4@aol.com saying that Mr. James Edward, Foreign Director of ATM Card Delivery, has a $15.5 million Visa card for you if you will give them your personal information. The email also references the United Nations, the Federal Reserve, and UPS.

Horoscope Scam: If you receive an email with an odd undeliverable message and an attachment called “horoscope.txt” then don’t click on links or open the file. A Laramie citizen reported this scam.

Pending Home Purchase Cash Offer: A Sheridan citizen reported a text message saying “Pending Home Purchase Cash Offer” which had a valid Sheridan address and her phone number embedded in the text. The message urged you to click on the link to see the offer. CyberWyoming Note: Hackers engage online address databases like the online version of telephone books to get your address and phone number.

Wyomingite and USDA Warn of Text Message About Food Stamps: A Wyomingite reported a text scam saying “FOOD STAMPS: Your food stamps remain unclaimed! Claim online for IMMEDIATE processing (8-12) HRS” with a link to click on. The USDA warns that this is a scam to get your personal information. For more information on the scam: https://www.fns.usda.gov/news-item/fraud-alert-usda-warns-text-message-scam-targeting-snap-recipients

FBI Warns of Grandparent Fraud Scheme Using Couriers: As reported by the Sheridan Police Department and the FBI, criminal actors are using couriers to collect money in a grandparent fraud scheme. Criminals call a grandparent, posing as their grandchild saying they have been arrested and need bail money. Criminals, alternatively, may pose as an attorney or bail-bondsman. Then, the criminal sends a courier to retrieve the money. CyberWyoming Note: Create a secret, quirky and unique family password and if you get a call like this, ask for the password. If they don’t know it, then you know it is a scam.

MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert: The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Adobe’s Connect and Magento, Microsoft products (Office, Azure, Windows Defender, Remote Desktop Client and more), Mozilla’s Firefox browser, and NicheStack products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.

Data Breaches in the News: Crytek (game developer), Poly Network (used by blockchain networks called Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon), Illinois FOID (Firearm Owners Identification) card information, NYC public schools, SeniorAdvisor (website), University of Kentucky, Reindeer (marketing company), OneMoreLead, Elasticsearch, FIFA 21 soccer game, Chipolte’s marketing account, Express MRI, UC San Diego Health, Florida’s Reemployment Assistance Claims and Benefits Information System (aka CONNECT), Mobile (Alabama) County, THORChain, Guntrader website, Jefferson Health (Philadelphia), Humana, PeopleGIS, Lake County Health Department (Illinois), City of Tulsa OK, Forefront Dermatology (D.C.), Practicefirst, and Guess (clothing brand – breach affected employees).

Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.

Other ways to report a scam:

● Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam

● Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection 307-777-6397, 800-438-5799 or ag.consumer@wyo.gov

● File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/

● Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint

● Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration. Online at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3

● Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/

● AARP Fraud Watch Network (any age welcome) Helpline 877-908-3360

● IRS: report email scams impersonating the IRS to phishing@irs.gov

● Call the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) for assistance with potential Medicare fraud, abuse, or errors at 1 800 856-4398

Victim Support: The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.

Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and the President of the CyberWyoming Alliance, both nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at info@cyberwyoming.org

