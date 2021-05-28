A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.

Office 365 Scam: A Boulder citizen reported getting an email asking them to approve their new password on office 365. This was strange because the citizen had no recollection of changing the password. The email is from admin@businessmediationservices.com and states that the user’s login credentials will expire in 24 hours. The sender goes on to inform citizens that to prevent login problems the user needs to click the ‘approve current password’ link. This link not provided by Microsoft and should be regarded as dangerous. CyberWyoming Note: businessmediationservices.com does not come up as a website on Google.