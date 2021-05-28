A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.
Office 365 Scam: A Boulder citizen reported getting an email asking them to approve their new password on office 365. This was strange because the citizen had no recollection of changing the password. The email is from admin@businessmediationservices.com and states that the user’s login credentials will expire in 24 hours. The sender goes on to inform citizens that to prevent login problems the user needs to click the ‘approve current password’ link. This link not provided by Microsoft and should be regarded as dangerous. CyberWyoming Note: businessmediationservices.com does not come up as a website on Google.
Medicare Card Scam with a Twist: A Casper citizen reported a Medicare phone scam from a live person with an accent. The caller had an answer for every concern the citizen had and was very sharp. The caller had the citizen’s name and address and repeatedly tried to verify the information, even asking for her social security number towards the end. The caller kept insisting that this was not a scam and that the Casper citizen needed the new plastic Medicare card. The citizen said the caller id number was 307-333-8725. CyberWyoming Note: A similar phone scam was reported in Sheridan and Powell, but to receive a new brown and gold Medicare card. Be aware, it may morph again.
Happy Buyer Scam: An unhappy Gillette citizen received a Dear Buyer email impersonating Alpha International on Amazon and claims that your iPhone 12 Pro purchase will be debited on your account. The email is not well written, with missed capitalizations and no branding, however, the Gillette citizen thought the subject line was ironic in that it was “Happy___Buyer___” from granvillemcekroy@gmail.com.
Social Security Phone Scam is Back: A Laramie citizen reported a new social security number phone scam. The recorded call claims your social security has been compromised and urges you to press 1 to be connected to an officer. The reported phone number was 215-579-1200, however this number belongs to a real salon & spa and is being spoofed. CyberWyoming Note: Spoofed numbers are common. Some Wyomingites have even reported receiving calls from their own number. The Social Security Administration does not make unsolicited calls.
Google Business Listing Phone Scam: A return of the Google business listing phone scam has been reported by a Laramie citizen. The caller id listed 307-207-9056 but the recorded message referenced 866-267-2644. The same Laramie citizen reported the call a second time, but this time the recording said it was from Web Listing Pros. While Web Listings Pro is a real website, it appears to be for real estate listings and not for Google listings. Web Listings Inc had 10 complaints listed on the BBB site. CyberWyoming: If you have a Google account for business and want to make sure these types of calls are fake, it is best to sign in to your Google account and go to https://business.google.com/.
BBB Scam Tracker Alerts (Courtesy of the Better Business Bureau):
The suspicious package scheme: You receive a call, email, or text saying US Customs and Border Patrol has intercepted a suspicious package addressed to you. You’re instructed to respond immediately, or a warrant will be issued for your arrest. When you reach out, you learn they seized the package because it contained drugs, weapons, cash, or other contraband. The "officer" asks for your personal information in order to “verify your identity,” but it’s just a ruse to steal your identity.
The sweepstakes scheme: In a version of this scam, you’re contacted by someone claiming to be associated with US Customs and Border Protection. This time, they don’t threaten you with arrest. Instead, they claim to have intercepted a package containing a massive sweepstakes prize. To receive your winnings, you need to pay a huge fee for special shipping labels.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert: The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Microsoft’s JET Database engine (used in MS Access and MS Visual Basic) products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
● Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
● Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection 307-777-6397, 800-438-5799 or ag.consumer@wyo.gov
● File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
● Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint
● Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration. Online at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
● Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/
● AARP Fraud Watch Network (any age welcome) Helpline 877-908-3360
● IRS: report email scams impersonating the IRS to phishing@irs.gov
● Call the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) for assistance with potential Medicare fraud, abuse, or errors at 1 800 856-4398
Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and the President of the CyberWyoming Alliance, both nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at info@cyberwyoming.org