A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Password Renewal Scam: A Sheridan company reported an email, coming from their own help desk (which they don’t have), as a password reset scam. The landing page, if you click on the link shows their own company branding. However, if you look at the actual URL, it leads to an unrelated website. CyberWyoming Note: Remember you can hover over links in an email to see where they lead.

Stay Away From Social Media Quizzes: While they may look like fun, social media quizzes are notorious for being exploited by identity thieves. The quiz may ask you information like ‘what is your favorite food’ or ‘what is your pet’s name’ and the answers you provide could be used to hack your password reset or security questions.

FTC Alert Spotting Cryptocurrency Investment Scams: If you are in your 20’s or 30’s then, statistically, you have lost more money on investments scams than any other type of fraud and more than half of the losses ($35 million) were in cryptocurrency. The FTC recommends you 1. Research before you invest, 2. Be wary of guaranteed returns and big payout promises, 3. Beware of anyone who requires you to pay by cryptocurrency, wire transfer, or gift card. https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2021/05/spotting-cryptocurrency-investment-scams