A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.

One Moment Scam: A Sheridan company reported a scam where their CEO was impersonated by timtw@talktalk.net. (Talk Talk is a company in the United Kingdom that provides broadband, so the email is a personal address, similar to customers who have email addresses that they get with their internet service provider here in the US.) The email simply says “Kindly reply to me with your cell number, I need you to get a task done for me and wait for my text.” CyberWyoming Note: These emails are often used to steal a two factor authentication method via your cell phone and sometimes are used for taking over accounts.

Urgent Attention Beneficiary Scam: If you receive an email from the Foreign Remittance Department at Wells Fargo Bank from Mr. Charles W Scharf at pateranderson80@gmail.com or scharfcharlesw131@gmail.com, then be assured it is fake. The email asks for your personal details and bank account details and says that the transaction is being monitored by the IMF, Homeland Security, and the US Government ‘to guard from internet imposters.’ CyberWyoming Note: While Charles Scharf is the CEO of Wells Fargo bank, he most certainly didn’t send this email.