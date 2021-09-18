A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Nonspecific Order Confirmation Email: If you receive an email from newsletter@infoemailmart.com with very little information but including a blue button with your user name asking you to ‘click here’ to confirm your order, know it is a scam. Reported by a Wyoming resident.

Government Stimulus Checks Scam: If you receive an email from lalitazad@gmail.com or lalit.azad@gmail.com saying you have an unclaimed stimulus check with a link to see if you are eligible, please know that the IRS does not email you. This same scammer was also reported with a scam for 2021 tax debt relief. Reported by a Canadian resident.

Fake IRS Loophole Scam: If you receive an email from lalitazad@sparchavien.com about an IRS loophole to grow your retirement savings and invest in gold, it is a scam. Reported by a Canadian resident.

Microsoft Warns of Fake Payment Notification Scam: If you receive an email, phone call, or text supposedly from Microsoft’s call center support team, be very wary. It starts with an initial fake invoice with an option to call and cancel it. Then, the ‘support center team’ emails you a Word doc locked inside a password protected zipped file that is to be filled out to cancel the payment. But the zip file hides the fact that the Word document is malicious.