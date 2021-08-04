A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Fake PayPal Payment: Emails trying to persuade Wyoming citizens they’ve made large payments through PayPal have been circulating. The first line of this email greets citizens by their email addresses. The email will then state that a payment has been made via PayPal to the Trydex exchange. Look for the email to be sent from renatobrunkhardt598@gmail.com .

Fresh Tax Help Suspicious: A Casper citizen received an email saying that nb2q.eJZ3@kirovo.creraditus.com spoofed as IRS-2021 had been trying to reach him ‘many times’ and to please confirm receipt of the email regarding his past due taxes. The link, according to checkphish.ai, goes to Fresh Tax Help. However, when CyberWyoming staff Googled the website it didn’t come up. In addition, CyberWyoming staff checked the Better Business Bureau’s site and there have been no reviews for this company. When we clicked on the link to the https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__freshtax-2Dhelp.com_&d=DwIDaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=cJGnHCNHO42g6GlF4PhGTH3gqaeYaEGfZHDKGMwLK4Y&m=mmP9JVvG7ucOjqvswCa5algyc9TNgaR5ILgoq4ruabE&s=V3dvhqccNoVykbnRpa0N44y1RmL55Fpv0VY3HiUpphE&e= on the BBB’s site, it said Page Not Found. Finally, the phone number listed was from a list of free 833 numbers. Very suspicious! No real tax preparation company would impersonate the IRS in the email “from” address.