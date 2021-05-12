A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.
PC World – Geeks Squad Team: An email that is tricking customers into thinking they already paid for a service is being circulated to Wyoming citizens. The email starts with, “Thank you for completing one year, with PC World – Geeks Squad Team.” Now, it can be hard to keep track of all the companies that you use, and scammers know this so they will use lines like this to try and lull you into thinking the company is safe. Be on the lookout for this and make sure not to pay them anything. The fake emailer is using the address agnesconsul1929@gmail.com.
Wyoming Department of Health Breach: The department of health was recently breached, and scammers are taking advantage of this. Scammers are currently pretending to be the department of health reaching out to individuals who may have been affected by the actual department of health data breach. Make sure to not give out your personally identifiable information over the phone as the scammers are after your insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, and other financial information.
Portable Oxygen Depot Scam: Many fake product offers are circling Wyoming but one that was reported recently was for affordable portable oxygen concentrators. The email states that their products are “Up to 60% off,” and, “Don’t pay retail today.” The emailer also offers a $600 coupon. Don’t click on the link for more info, you’ll regret it.
Transfer of Funds Help: This is one of the shorter scams on the list this week. The email contains one simple line, “Hello, I am in search of an associate who will assist me with the transfer of an investment funds. Please contact for details.” The email is from Ms. Katherien at suyu.su@pactera.com.
FedEx Scam: It seems like every week there is a scam involving FedEx and this week is no different. This time the emailer wants you to take a short survey to claim your $100 FedEx Reward. This reward can supposedly be obtained by gift card which is one of the methods typical scammers use. Be wary of any emails containing the name FedEx and for this particular email look for the address newsletter@teckntech.com.
Randomly Selected Millionaires: If you receive a very strange-looking email that has every word’s first letter capitalized then you might be reading reverend father Abraham Smith’s email. In this email, the reverend father explains that he has started one of the largest private foundations in the world and it is called The Rev. Father Abraham Smith Foundation. Today the father wants to give you 5.3 million dollars! This is clearly fake but quite amusing. Look for the email address splendourmanny7@gmail.com.
Apple Purchase: Another commonly impersonated company, Apple, has been impersonated again. This scammer didn’t even go to the trouble of typing anything into the body of their email. Instead, the subject line reads, “Re: [Payment Apple] [Apple Purchase] - Your purchase Pending, check your order immediately On date:” The email then has an attachment claiming to be an invoice but is most likely malware or something else bad for your computer. The email is from newssupportteam-manager- 286442@pwjb.lala.wuebhwheh.com.
Pfizer Vaccine Survey: There have been a couple of Pfizer vaccine surveys going around to Wyoming citizens. The subject will say Congrats! You’ve received a Pfizer Covid Vaccine Survey reward! There are a few variations of this email, but one common thread is that the survey is quick and easy, and they want your opinion on the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine. These emails also include different amounts in rewards, sometimes they offer hundreds of dollars. These are fake so make sure not to click on the “Click Here!” buttons.
Scambusters.org QR Code Scam Alert: QR (quick response) codes are those black and white symbols, usually in a square-ish shape, that can be scanned with your phone to provide information about a product or service. Fake QR codes have been found on stickers over real codes to lead users to compromised websites or create an email from your personal account. So, before you scan, look for possible tampering with the code, make sure that the behavior of your phone after the scan is what is expected, and be wary of providing confidential information.
FTC Alert Scammers Target Loved Ones of COVID-19 Victims: While the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does have a real government relief program that will help pay up to $9,000 for funeral expenses for loved ones who died of COVID-19, there are scams out there impersonating FEMA. FEMA will not contact you out of the blue. You have to call FEMA at 844-684-6333 to fill out an application and then be reimbursed. You will not be asked to pay FEMA anything. FEMA will not call, text, email, or contact you on social media to ask for your SSN, bank account, or credit card number, or your deceased loved one’s personal information either. FEMA’s funeral assistance FAQ’s: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other options to report a scam:
- Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
- File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
- Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint
- Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration. Online at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
- Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/
- AARP Fraud Watch Network (any age welcome) Helpline 877-908-3360
- IRS: report email scams impersonating the IRS to phishing@irs.gov
- Call the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) for assistance with potential Medicare fraud, abuse, or errors at 1 800 856-4398
Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and the President of the CyberWyoming Alliance, both nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at info@cyberwyoming.org