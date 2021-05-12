A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Transfer of Funds Help: This is one of the shorter scams on the list this week. The email contains one simple line, “Hello, I am in search of an associate who will assist me with the transfer of an investment funds. Please contact for details.” The email is from Ms. Katherien at suyu.su@pactera.com.

FedEx Scam: It seems like every week there is a scam involving FedEx and this week is no different. This time the emailer wants you to take a short survey to claim your $100 FedEx Reward. This reward can supposedly be obtained by gift card which is one of the methods typical scammers use. Be wary of any emails containing the name FedEx and for this particular email look for the address newsletter@teckntech.com.

Randomly Selected Millionaires: If you receive a very strange-looking email that has every word’s first letter capitalized then you might be reading reverend father Abraham Smith’s email. In this email, the reverend father explains that he has started one of the largest private foundations in the world and it is called The Rev. Father Abraham Smith Foundation. Today the father wants to give you 5.3 million dollars! This is clearly fake but quite amusing. Look for the email address splendourmanny7@gmail.com.