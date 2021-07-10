A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

George is Probably Laundering Money: A Laramie resident reported an email with the subject line of “COMPENSATION ATM VISA CARD” from ‘George’ at balbirjacober@gmail.com. George claims that he needs help transferring funds from Venezuela and you are just the person to help. However, when George signs his name at the bottom of the email, he signs it Barrister Raphael Christopher and he asks you to contact his assistant at hakaliya7@gmail.com.

Changed Bank Account Scam: A Sheridan business reported an email sent from padmsurvey398@gmail.com spoofing an employee saying that the employee had changed his bank account because of suspicious activity, thus he needed to change his direct deposit details. CyberWyoming Note: This has occurred all over the state. Be sure to train your accounts payable personnel not to change direct deposit information without calling and confirming first.

Great Tip for Phone Call Security: On your voice mail message or answering machine, do not record your full name. For instance, in your recording say “You have reached the Smiths” or “You have reached Jane” but do not record “You have reached Jane Smith.” By providing your full name on your answering machine or voice message, you have provided scammers with more information about you. Make them work harder and make your answering service a little more vague.