A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.
Illuminati Email: A Laramie resident reported an email with greetings from the Illuminati world elite empire to protect you, whatever you do, spiritually and physically. The email uses classic cyberpsychology in that it offers a unique membership and then makes threats saying disloyalty is highly not tolerated here. They ask that you reply to their recruitment email at illuminatiinvitation@outlook.com and the email is from milos.sreckovic@rts.rs; subject line The Illuminati.
Mrs. Julianna Stefan Ndoi Scam: Mrs. Ndoi really pulls on your heartstrings by first stating she is deaf and a cancer patient and signs the correspondence as ‘Mrs. Julianna, greeting from the sick bed’. She claims to want to donate $8.5 million to do God’s work and she needs your help, but don’t trust unsolicited emails like this, they are often money laundering scams. The email came from news@net-shinei.co.jp with the subject line of “respond now for more details”. Reported by a Laramie resident.
Voice Message Portal Scam: A Sheridan company reported a voice message portal email scam with the subject line of “You Missed a Call” from info@ggs.cz, but it was spoofed as an IT Report from their own company name. If you receive this email, be sure not to click on the link. The message even had a copyright with the company’s name at the bottom.
George is Probably Laundering Money: A Laramie resident reported an email with the subject line of “COMPENSATION ATM VISA CARD” from ‘George’ at balbirjacober@gmail.com. George claims that he needs help transferring funds from Venezuela and you are just the person to help. However, when George signs his name at the bottom of the email, he signs it Barrister Raphael Christopher and he asks you to contact his assistant at hakaliya7@gmail.com.
Changed Bank Account Scam: A Sheridan business reported an email sent from padmsurvey398@gmail.com spoofing an employee saying that the employee had changed his bank account because of suspicious activity, thus he needed to change his direct deposit details. CyberWyoming Note: This has occurred all over the state. Be sure to train your accounts payable personnel not to change direct deposit information without calling and confirming first.
Great Tip for Phone Call Security: On your voice mail message or answering machine, do not record your full name. For instance, in your recording say “You have reached the Smiths” or “You have reached Jane” but do not record “You have reached Jane Smith.” By providing your full name on your answering machine or voice message, you have provided scammers with more information about you. Make them work harder and make your answering service a little more vague.
Scambusters.org Failed Parcel Delivery Scam: If you receive a text from a package delivery company asking you to install a tracking app so the package can be redirected, do not install the app as it may contain a version of the FluBot spyware. CyberWyoming Note: A Laramie resident reported this exact scam from DHL last week, but Scambusters.org added more information to it.
Fake US Customs & Border Protection Scam Alert: If you receive a phone call saying that the Border Patrol or Customs Agency has intercepted a suspicious package or a parcel of lottery winnings, it is fake. Customs and the Border Patrol do not notify you in this way. Just hang up.
FTC and FDA Warning About Fertility Dietary Supplements: Scammers are preying on people facing difficulties having children and pawing products that claim to treat, mitigate, or prevent infertility and other reproductive health conditions. Get reliable information at www.MedlinePlus.gov and www.healthfinder.gov and report companies promising medical miracles to https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/.
Scambusters.org Lapsed Credit Card Debt Alert: If you receive a call from a nonspecific state official saying there is a new law allowing your credit card debt to lapse, do not disclose your card number or security code. The scammer will max out your credit card and there is no such law.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert: The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Chrome Browser and VMware’s Carbon Black App Control products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
● Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
● Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection 307-777-6397, 800-438-5799 or ag.consumer@wyo.gov
● File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
● Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint
● Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration. Online at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
● Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/
● AARP Fraud Watch Network (any age welcome) Helpline 877-908-3360
● IRS: report email scams impersonating the IRS to phishing@irs.gov
● Call the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) for assistance with potential Medicare fraud, abuse, or errors at 1 800 856-4398
Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and the President of the CyberWyoming Alliance, both nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at info@cyberwyoming.org