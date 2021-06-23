A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.
Your Email Account is Full Alert: A Sheridan citizen reported an email notification saying “your email account uses 99% of its capacity.” The email goes on to request that you click a link to increase your email storage. The email was spoofed as the citizen’s real company but was really from joseph@naturelinksafaris.co.ug and the link actually went to https://webmail.deshizhou.repl.co/#redacted.
Dasani Water Car Wrap Scam Alert: A Laramie citizen received a text impersonating Dasani asking her if she would put a small sticker on her car, truck, boat or motorcycle, and thus get paid $500 to drive around with the brand advertisement. The link looked legitimate in the text as https://dasaniitablewater.us, but beware, if you Google the $500 offer another website pops up that also looks legitimate – https://dasanibottledwater.us. The real website is www.dasani.com and does not have any such offer. CyberWyoming Note: This same scam was reported in Raleigh in January 2021.
Credit Resolutions Department Scam Alert: A Big Horn citizen reported multiple emails and voice mails from the CRD Credit Resolutions Department with an important message for her. They ask that she contact their office regarding a “final recommendation that has been placed on her file.” The citizen noted that CRD had the wrong name, which was a big clue that it was fake, but this brings up a good point – misspell your name on websites and it will give you an immediate clue when you receive such a notification.
CyberWyoming Note: While there is a real company called Credit Resolutions LLC, this call is fake. Here is a link to see the list of FTC banned debt collectors: https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/cases-proceedings/banned-debt-collectors.
Request for Quote Scam: A Sheridan company reported a scam impersonating a possible vendor of theirs asking them to review a RFQ (Request for Quote). The link to the RFQ actually went to https://seiu.xtensio.com/tjcagr2r instead of the vendor.
CyberWyoming Note: Even if you have an existing relationship with a vendor, turn on your Spidey Sense and be suspicious before you click. Call first, hover over the links to see where they actually go, and check the from address carefully.
Amazon Delivery Driver Scam: While Amazon’s warehouses in Colorado or Utah may be hiring delivery drivers, beware of unsolicited emails. A Laramie citizen reported an email from “Job Interview Confirmation” at newsletter@styleinto.com for a “Delivery Driver Position (Amazon) – Earn $15-$37/hour!” This email address has been reported before with fraudulent offers.
CyberWyoming Note: If you are looking for a job, don’t respond to an unsolicited email. Instead check the company’s website directly.
DHL Impersonation Scam: A Cheyenne citizen reported multiple delivery notification emails from DHL, yet knew them to be fake because of the email address the notifications were sent to and the commercial nature of the notification.
CyberWyoming Note: Fake shipping links and delivery notices grew by huge proportions during COVID. Never click on a link from a text or email. Instead, call the company or go directly to the company’s website.
Scambusters.org Property Investment Scam Alert: If you have always wanted to learn about property investment, be aware that there are a lot of scam classes online that include fake loan sites to help you practice what you have learned. The ‘trainers’ tip off the fake ‘lenders’ as to how much the registrant can afford and then the scam continues. One fake scam included charging $3000 to fill out a property investment application that turned out to be a credit card application. Bottom line: if they promise fat profits, it is probably a scam. The FTC has started Operation Income Illusion to shut down coaching programs that guarantee big returns for participants.
CyberWyoming Note: If you want business advice, there are free programs in Wyoming including the Small Business Development Center, the Wyoming Women’s Business Center, gBeta, and Impact 307.
FTC Alert Hang Up On Auto Warranty Robocalls: If you receive a recorded call about your vehicle’s manufacturer’s warranty, according to the FTC it is an illegal robocall and likely a scam, even if they say they’ve sent you notices in the mail. The company is not with your car’s dealership and the scammers are simply trying to sell you a useless service contract. The FTC advises you to hang up, block the number, and report the call at www.donotcall.gov.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert: The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Chrome Browser and Apple’s iOS (operating system). If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
● Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
● Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection 307-777-6397, 800-438-5799 or
● File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
● Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint
● Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration. Online
at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
● Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/
● AARP Fraud Watch Network (any age welcome) Helpline 877-908-3360
● IRS: report email scams impersonating the IRS to phishing@irs.gov
● Call the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) for assistance with potential Medicare fraud, abuse, or errors at 1 800 856-439
Laura Baker is the Executive Director of CyberWyoming and the President of the CyberWyoming Alliance, both nonprofit organizations. She can be reached at info@cyberwyoming.org