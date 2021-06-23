A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer.

Your Email Account is Full Alert: A Sheridan citizen reported an email notification saying “your email account uses 99% of its capacity.” The email goes on to request that you click a link to increase your email storage. The email was spoofed as the citizen’s real company but was really from joseph@naturelinksafaris.co.ug and the link actually went to https://webmail.deshizhou.repl.co/#redacted.

Dasani Water Car Wrap Scam Alert: A Laramie citizen received a text impersonating Dasani asking her if she would put a small sticker on her car, truck, boat or motorcycle, and thus get paid $500 to drive around with the brand advertisement. The link looked legitimate in the text as https://dasaniitablewater.us, but beware, if you Google the $500 offer another website pops up that also looks legitimate – https://dasanibottledwater.us. The real website is www.dasani.com and does not have any such offer. CyberWyoming Note: This same scam was reported in Raleigh in January 2021.