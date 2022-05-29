Aangeenbrug: America’s Outdoor Recreation Act is a big win for Wyoming

One of the most consequential and comprehensive proposals designed to support the nation’s outdoor recreation economy since the early 1960’s is currently making its way through the U.S. Senate — the America’s Outdoor Recreation Act. This legislation — co-authored by U.S. Senators John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. — holds tremendous promise for businesses and communities across Wyoming that benefit from the millions of people who come to the state each year to enjoy its wonders. The timing of this legislation could not be better.

Outdoor recreation is a cornerstone of life in Wyoming and a pillar of the state’s economy, contributing $1.2 billion in GDP and supporting 5% of the state’s total employment. In recent years, these businesses and jobs are being boosted by the historic levels of Americans who have been flocking to the outdoors in the wake of the pandemic. In 2020, more than 50% of people participated in outdoor recreation at least once, the highest participation rate on record. In Wyoming, these numbers have translated into a significant growth in visitors to its national parks, monuments, forests, and state parks, trails, campgrounds, and reservoirs. In Yellowstone National Park, nearly 5 million people came through the gates last year, with more than 1 million visits in a single month. Devil’s Tower National Monument saw the highest number of visitors in the monument’s 116-year history, and more than 5 million people visited Wyoming’s State Parks and Historic Sites last year. Supporting and encouraging this trend should be a federal priority. Fortunately, Sen. Barrasso’s bill aims to do just that.

The foundation of the bill is its federal investments in outdoor infrastructure and public parks funding. It would increase the time federal lands are open to the public, provide federal funding for specific infrastructure like cycling trails and outdoor entrepreneurial training programs, and utilize real-time data to extend the outdoor recreation season. Further, the bill simplifies the permitting process and cuts regulatory red tape that creates barriers to recreation, most notably for outfitters and guides who work on public lands.

For the vast majority of people who live and work in Wyoming, outdoor recreation was a way of life before the pandemic and will continue to be important for generations to come. The numerous economic, physical, and mental health benefits associated with being in nature are common knowledge. Yet, more than 100 million Americans still do not live within walking or biking distance of a park and the aforementioned benefits are all too often out of reach. This demands immediate change, which the legislation does by investing in local parks, playgrounds, and green spaces.

This is a pivotal moment to support the historic shift in Americans’ renewed appreciation for the outdoors. The America’s Outdoor Recreation Act meets that challenge and will have a real impact on the ability of all Americans to spend time outside and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits that come with it, not to mention lifting up an important component of our economy. The outdoor industry commends Sen. Barrasso for his incredible leadership on this landmark legislation, which will pay enormous dividends for Wyoming families and our nation’s storied outdoor tradition.

Lise Aangeenbrug is the executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA).

