ACLU: Now is the time to repeal the death penalty in Wyoming

Hundreds of bills are up for consideration in the Wyoming Legislature’s pandemic-shortened in-person session this year.

The mountain of bills legislators will debate is overwhelming. But what’s even more daunting is how to manage the state’s budget shortfall brought on by a sharp downturn in oil markets and the COVID-19 public health crisis. Revenue is down, and there aren’t many ways to cut the fat.

This budget shortfall is particularly concerning when it comes to the Public Defender’s Office.

For the past several years, our state has been unable to adequately fund the State Public Defender’s Office. Because of this, criminal defendants are potentially being denied their constitutional right to a zealous defense, and public defenders are carrying excessive workloads that make it impossible for them to meaningfully represent each and every client. Ethical caseloads are necessary to preserve the integrity of the Sixth Amendment, which guarantees the rights of criminal defendants, including their right to an attorney. Issues concerning representation like this have gone all the way to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Fortunately, there is a common-sense solution readily available.