Adler: Amendments to create a 'more perfect union'

Approval of the 19th Amendment in 1920 granted women the hard-earned and long overdue right to vote. Women still have a long way to go to achieve gender equality, of course, but access to the arenas of leadership represented a foundational pivot for a nation that all but ignored the talents and skills of roughly half the citizenry. A few years ago, Warren Buffet nailed the shortsightedness of America’s indulgence of gender discrimination: “We’ve done well, historically, but think of what we could accomplish if we included the other half of our population.”

The 26th Amendment, ratified in 1971, extended the right to vote to 18-year olds, and ended the anomaly of asking a younger generation to fight and possibly die for a nation that denied them the opportunity participate in its political life. Passage of the amendment, like others, was a byproduct of pressure brought by the tens of thousands of Americans who poured into the streets and demanded this “democratical” measure.

The Amendatory Clause doesn’t guarantee, but surely encourages, Americans of all ages and stripes and colors to consider ways in which to improve our nation. The founders could not have foreseen the changes that subsequent generations have made to the original scheme, and while we have no way of knowing how they might have felt about the 27 amendments to the Constitution, it doesn’t matter. Their point in designing Article V, precisely, was that they did not want to hobble progress or deny to future citizens their right to create a “more perfect Union.”

David Adler, PHD, is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the US Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com

