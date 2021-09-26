Adler: Griswold v. Connecticut and the right to privacy

The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the 1965 case of Griswold v. Connecticut established the right to privacy as a fixed star in our constitutional constellation and, in the process, guaranteed married couples access to contraceptive devices. Griswold falls into the category of a “great” case because of its enormous influence in expanding the rights and liberties of Americans.

Griswold involved an old Connecticut law that prohibited married couples from using contraception. The law reflected a legislative preference for procreational, rather than recreational, sexual intercourse. It presents a case in which the Court “finds” or discovers a constitutional right, in much the same way that the Justices have discerned additional unenumerated rights such as the right to marriage, the right to travel, the right of parents to raise their children in accordance with their values and, among others, the freedom of association.

All of these rights are best understood as rights that are derived from rights and liberties articulated or enumerated in the Constitution. The discovery of a right, more than 150 years or so after the writing and adoption of the Constitution, is bound to be controversial since critics will accuse the Court of inventing or creating a right not grounded within the four corner of the Constitution.