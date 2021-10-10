Adler: Supreme Court's authority engulfed by storms and polarization

For the Court to lead the nation, and convince the citizenry that it is interpreting the Constitution in a manner free of political motives, it must be able to muster persuasive reasoning to defend its holdings and then rely on millions of supporters, and thousands of low-level governmental officials to embrace and enforce its rulings. The Court, as Alexander Hamilton emphasized in Federalist No. 78, lacks the power to enforce its decisions. As a consequence, disregard of the Court’s rulings undercuts its reputation and thus its power.

A felt need among the Justices to protect and nurture its authority, contributes to a narrative of caution, rather than bold moves. This sense of restraint — judicial self-restraint — encourages the Court to uphold precedent for the purpose of ensuring stability and continuity in the law. Frequent rulings that overturn precedents, especially those that protect the rights of the citizenry, have a jarring impact on the confidence of the public in the status of their constitutional liberties.

It is for these reasons that the Court’s new term, filled with blockbuster cases, will be closely watched. Judicial observers will scrutinize the Court’s rulings in forthcoming cases that, among others, may eliminate a woman’s right to an abortion, expand gun rights beyond precedents, and perhaps chip away at the wall separating church and state.

The current, low public approval rating of the Court threatens the Court’s role as chief interpreter of the Constitution and raises the concern that controversial rulings may not be perceived as legitimate by the American people which, again, would threaten the Court’s stature and thus its power. In these circumstances, the Court could hardly lay claim to any moral authority, despite efforts to characterize it as “the conscience of the nation.” Guardians of the Court’s institutional integrity, the Justices themselves bear the primary responsibility, through their written opinions, of reassuring the citizenry that they are above the political fray.

David Adler, PHD, is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the US Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com

