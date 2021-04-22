Adler: What were they thinking? A cellphone recording, First Amendment rights and a guilty verdict

When 17-year old Darnella Frazier used her cellphone on May 25, 2020, to record the murder of George Floyd, a horrifying episode which, viewers across the globe know, lasted nine minutes and 29 seconds, she probably did not stop to think that she was exercising her First Amendment right of freedom of expression and, perhaps, an element of freedom of the press. As the guilty verdict in the murder trial of Minneapolis policeman, Derek Chauvin revealed, she was “filming” not only an American tragedy in real time, but the most impactful civil rights footage since the Civil Rights Movement.

History and the worlds of journalism and criminal justice are indebted to Frazier for summoning the presence of mind to record the excruciating murder of Mr. Floyd. Because of her courage, millions of Americans everywhere have borne witness to the most direct and compelling evidence of the commission of a crime that they likely will ever see. Her recording may be a catalyst for justice in much the same way cameras captured the civil rights sit-ins at the Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1960, and the gruesome reality of Sheriff Bull Connor’s attacks on peaceful protestors in Birmingham, Alabama in the early 1960s.