Adler: What were they thinking? Checks and Balances: Workhorse of the Constitution

What are the checks and balances that disturb what might be viewed as a pristine symmetry of separation of powers that the framers regarded as essential to avoiding the concentration of governmental power?

The most recognizable feature is the division of power between the two houses of Congress. Bicameralism serves a number of purposes, but it is an internal check on Congress. The House of Representatives and the Senate, for example, check one another in agreement on appropriations in what should be an annual budget, and in the enactment of bills en route to becoming law.

The chief presidential check on Congress is the authority to veto bills, although the veto power is subject to the override authority of Congress, if a two-thirds majority can be mustered in each house.

The primary constitutional power of Congress to check the president can be seen in the impeachment provisions of the Constitution. Thus, the House possesses the authority to impeach the president for what it considers offenses that rock the foundation of the nation, and the Senate has the power to remove the president from office and impose the additional penalty of disqualification from holding another office in the future.