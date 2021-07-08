Adler: What were they thinking? Congressional term limits: light from the 22nd Amendment

At that juncture in history, the specter of Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini, and other fascist leaders, filled Americans, indeed, citizens across the globe, with deep fears about the likelihood of the aggrandizement of power by executives who held office for too many years. The abuse of power, corruption and tyranny were no longer figments of imagination, but rather raw reality.

Broad support for the 22nd Amendment rested on an array of concerns. Many Americans believed that unlimited tenure degenerated into a sense of inheritance and entitlement. Such corruption, obviously, would increase the detachment and arrogance of the chief executive and, in turn, diminish his own sense of accountability to the law and the citizenry. Such a president might think of himself less as an agent of the people, but in fact, indispensable and, in a vain glorious way, as a savior of the nation. Constitutional limits, checks and balances and other means of restraining the president would have little utility.