Adler: What were they thinking? Disaster for the Constitution: Flawed assertions of state sovereignty

State governments, like the federal government, could not, by definition, enjoy the attributes of sovereignty since they were created by the Constitution, which is the lone source of their respective powers. Moreover, the Supremacy Clause of Article VI subordinates states to the Constitution, treaties and federal laws, a legal arrangement that would be impossible if states were sovereign. Chief Justice John Jay brought clarity to the matter in Chisholm: “Here we see the people acting as sovereigns of the whole country; and in the language of sovereignty, establishing a constitution by which it was their will, that the state governments should be bound, and to which state constitutions should be made to conform.”

In truth, some or much of the confusion associated with the term, sovereignty, lies in its use or misuse. It is cast about, as Justice Joseph Story said, “in different senses, which often leads to a confusion of ideas, and sometimes to very mischievous and unfounded conclusions.” We should, in our public dialogue, speak a little more precisely when the issue of federalism is before us. Properly speaking, the federal government has limited authority or jurisdiction or dominion over particular matters, but certainly not sovereignty. We can say the same for state governments.

If we employ in our discourse such precision, or something close to it, then we can examine the real question that puzzles Americans: Which powers are granted to the national government, and which to the states? We turn next week to that great question.

David Adler, PHD, is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the US Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part by the Mellon Foundation and the Federation of State Humanities Councils. He can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com

