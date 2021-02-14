Adler: What were they thinking? First principles of American Constitutionalism

John Adams, a titan of the founding period, enshrined in the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780, which he drafted and which remains the world’s oldest written constitution, words that remind us of our civic responsibility: “A frequent recurrence to the fundamental principles of the constitution,” he wrote, “is absolutely necessary to preserving the advantages of liberty and to maintain a free government. The people have a right to require of their lawgivers and magistrates an exact and constant observance of them.”

Among those “fundamental” principles is the first principle of American Constitutionalism: government has only that power granted to it by the Constitution. As Justice Hugo Black wrote in 1957, in Reid v. Covert, “The United State is entirely a creature of the Constitution, its power and authority have no other source. It can only act in accordance with all the limitations imposed by the Constitution.”

Much flows from this original premise. Congress, for example, may not pass laws that violate the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. A president, moreover, may not assert powers not granted to the Office of the Presidency, which means that the chief executive cannot lay claim to absolute or unlimited powers. The judiciary is bound to say what the law is, not what it wishes the law to be.