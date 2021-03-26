Adler: What were they thinking? Fundamental Fairness: Statehood for Washington DC?

The introduction of H.R. 51, a bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state—the “Washington, Douglas Commonwealth”--would grant its 700,000 residents the same rights enjoyed by Americans in every other state—full voting representation in Congress.

This historic measure has triggered intense political and partisan controversy because, if enacted, the likely result would be the election of representatives who are Democratic, black and urban in their orientation.

Make no pretense about what is at stake for the balance of power on Capitol Hill. The election of two Democratic senators would tip the balance of power in Washington where many, and perhaps most, decisions are grounded in political and party considerations. That is why this proposal, which plumbs the depths of the very foundational issues that ignited the American Revolution, requires members of Congress to summon their better angels and address the fundamental question of fairness.

Thomas Paine, among other hyper patriots who articulated the grand cause of revolution against England, famously declared, “No taxation without representation.” The rationale behind the rallying cry of the revolution was, to the colonists, a matter of fundamental fairness: They should not be required to pay taxes to England without the right to elect representatives to Parliament.